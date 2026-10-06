RUSH has offered an update on when fans could see him back on AEW television.

The La Facción Ingobernable member has been absent from AEW programming for several months, with his most recent televised match coming in July against Jordan Cruz on an episode of AEW Collision.

RUSH has had several extended absences from AEW television since signing with the company in 2022, which has led to speculation about his health. However, RUSH has previously pushed back on the idea that injuries have been responsible for his time away, noting that he has only dealt with one injury during his AEW run.

Responding to a fan on social media Tuesday who asked when he would be returning to AEW, RUSH indicated that fans may have to wait until 2027.

“Maybe next year,” RUSH wrote.

It remains unclear when AEW currently plans to bring RUSH back to television or what has kept him off programming in recent months.