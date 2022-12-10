A new tag team match has been announced for tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

It was announced tonight that Final Battle will see Blake Christian and AR Fox team up to take on Rush and his younger brother, Dralistico.

The 2022 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 10 at a special start time of 4pm ET. The event will air live from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho [c]

Castagnoli must join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses.

Pure Wrestling Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia [c]

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez [c]

ROH World Television Title Match

Juice Robinson vs. AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe [c]

Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe, Jay Briscoe) vs. AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) [c]

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate, Brent Tate) [c]

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

Rush and Dralistico vs. Blake Christian and AR Fox

