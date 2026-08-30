AEW star Rush has issued a statement ahead of AEW All In 2026, addressing the fact that he will once again not be competing at the event.

Rush took to social media to reflect on his absence from Sunday’s show at Wembley Stadium, noting that despite joining AEW in 2022, he has yet to wrestle at All In.

“Tomorrow marks another edition of AEW All In,” Rush wrote. “I won’t be stepping into the ring this time, but I want to wish great success to all my colleagues participating in this major event. Since arriving in AEW in 2022, I haven’t yet had the chance to wrestle at All In. Of course, I would have loved to represent Mexico and my people on that stage, but I embrace every phase of my career with maturity, gratitude, and my eyes set on what lies ahead.”

Despite missing the Wembley Stadium event, “El Toro Blanco” made it clear that he intends to remain prepared for whenever his next opportunity arrives.

“I will keep working, preparing, and giving my all,” he continued. “There is no need for empty talk: when my opportunity comes, I will let my wrestling speak for itself. Thank you to my family, to the fans who have always stood by me, and to those just getting to know “El Toro Blanco.” Above all, thank you to God and my Lord Jesus Christ, for His timing is perfect and His plans are always better than our own. Enjoy All In. We will cross paths again.”

Rush has not wrestled for AEW since the July 1 Collision tapings in San Diego, where he picked up a victory over Jordan Cruz.

Prior to that, Rush challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship on the June 3 edition of Dynamite in Richmond, Virginia. Three days later, he joined Dralistico and Sammy Guevara in an unsuccessful challenge against Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong for the AEW World Trios Championships.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW All In: London Results.