Rush will defend the ROH World Heavyweight title against Bandido at this Sunday’s Best in the World pay-per-view event in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

He spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the event. During it, Rush talked about Andrade El Idolo challenging Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Title at TripleMania in August. Here are some of the highlights:

On Andrade challenging Omega for the title:

“If Andrade doesn’t win, I’ll be the one to take the championship off Kenny Omega. If I get into the ring against Omega, I’ll take his title and make it very clear who is number one in the ring.”

Andrade possibly coming to ROH: