Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode, which was taped on August 21 from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Tonight’s Dark episode will feature Rush vs. Blake Christian, Dante Martin vs. AR Fox, Leila Grey vs. Renee Michelle, plus appearances by The Trustbusters, The Varsity Blondes, and more.

Below is the full 13-match line-up announced for tonight’s show:

* Angelo Parker vs. Gus De La Vega

* Brock Anderson vs. Tyson Maddux

* Diamante vs. Charlette Renegade

* Dante Martin vs. AR Fox

* Julia Hart vs. Vicky Dreamboat

* Kayla Rossi vs. Vipress

* The Trustbusters (Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari, Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez and Hermano

* Kiera Hogan vs. Mylo

* Leila Grey vs. Renee Michelle

* The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) vs. Manny Lo and Oliver Sawyer

* The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison) vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

* John Silver vs. Serpentico

* Rush vs. Blake Christian

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

