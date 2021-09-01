Top ROH star Rush of La Facción Ingobernable underwent surgery in Mexico on Tuesday and his condition was said to be serious.

The operation was described locally in Mexico City, Mexico as “emergency surgery.” Rush’s family is scheduled to hold a press conference later today, Thursday, to address the surgery and his future.

Below is a photo of Rush in the hospital after surgery, which was released to media by his family. Also below is a photo of Rush being pushed in a wheelchair by his wife earlier in the week, which was released to local media on Monday. It was noted then that his pre-surgery condition was serious.

Rush’s official Twitter account posted a message from his wife, Martha Morales, on Tuesday night. Translated by Google, the message reads like this:

“This short message is to thank my husband Rush for showing affection and good wishes after his operation. Next Thursday, in the press conference that we are going to offer, we will give you more details about his state of health and we will reveal some news.”

Rush competed at ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 earlier this month in Philadelphia. Night 1 on Friday, August 20 saw La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King, Bestia del Ring) team up for a Philadelphia Street Fight loss to Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Homicide, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson). Night 2 on August 21 saw Rush and Lee defeat Rey Horus and ROH World Champion Bandido of MexiSquad.

ROH then announced that Rush suffered a knee injury during the tag team bout on Night 2. It was noted as of last week that the exact nature of the injury was unknown, and Rush’s recovery time was to be determined.

At the time of the knee injury announcement, Rush, Lee and King were still scheduled to challenge Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses Maddox, Jasper Kaun) for their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles at the Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view on Sunday, September 12. However, it was announced on ROH TV this week that Bestia del Ring will be replacing Rush at Death Before Dishonor.

There is no word on why Rush was hospitalized or when he will be back in action. Stay tuned for more on his status from the press conference that is scheduled for later today.

Below are the related tweets on Rush:

El luchador Rush cayó al hospital; lo reportan gravehttps://t.co/bikzFGyThW pic.twitter.com/LpaIXcjXIC — Diario Pásala (@DiarioPasala) August 31, 2021

@rushtoroblanco ha sido operado de urgencia y su familia nos hace llegar esta imagen, así mismo, la #DinastiaMuñoz dará una conferencia el próximo jueves a medio día para hablar de esta cirugía y su futuro…#latijeraluchalibre pic.twitter.com/TJoESvIPjL — La Tijera Lucha Libre ✂️ (@LaTijeraLucha) August 31, 2021

Este breve mensaje es para agradecer las muestras de cariño y buenos deseos hacia mi esposo Rush después de su operación. El próximo jueves, en la conferencia de prensa que vamos a ofrecer, les daremos más detalles sobre su estado de salud y revelaremos algunas noticias. pic.twitter.com/yD6dGkrX5q — Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) September 1, 2021

