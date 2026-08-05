Drew McIntyre remains away from WWE as he continues to focus on expanding his acting career in Hollywood.

The former WWE Champion has been filming both The Last Druid and the upcoming Highlander reboot alongside Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe. Crowe recently took to X to share a gym photo with McIntyre, praising the WWE star while offering an update on their filming schedule in Spain.

“In the gym with Drew McIntyre,” Crowe wrote. “Good lad. Salt of the earth. Just finishing up the shoot on ‘The Last Druid’. We have been shooting in Spain since May.”

He wasn’t done there.

“It has been two years now since playing Hermann Goering in Nuremberg,” he continued. “The long sweaty days in the beautiful Spanish sunshine have definitely been a great motivator. As I always say, it’s one layer of tissue paper at a time. Consistency is your friend,” posted Crowe.

McIntyre has been absent from WWE television while working on his growing list of film projects. His most recent WWE match came at WrestleMania, where he was defeated by Jacob Fatu.