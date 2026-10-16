Could Russell Crowe eventually make an appearance in WWE alongside Drew McIntyre?

According to “The Scottish Warrior,” the Hollywood actor has already expressed interest in making something happen, potentially even at WrestleMania.

McIntyre and Crowe developed a friendship while spending several months together working on the upcoming films “Highlander” and “The Last Druid.” McIntyre has previously spoken highly of the experience, describing the opportunity to learn from Crowe as invaluable.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, McIntyre revealed that Crowe was enthusiastic about the possibility of the two working together in WWE.

“Russell was legitimately talking about he wanted to do something a couple of times,” McIntyre said. “He got all excited about us doing something together on the same team and talked about WrestleMania or whatever.”

McIntyre explained that Crowe had even pitched some creative ideas for a potential storyline, including the possibility of portraying villains together.

“He talked about us having a manager, like an assistant lackey,” McIntyre continued. “It was more of a heel thing that he was coming up with, he had some great ideas. He was willing to do it.”

Of course, getting an actor of Crowe’s stature involved would likely require some financial discussions with WWE.

“We have to talk with the bosses about the numbers because I’m assuming he’s not cheap [laughs].”

While there is no indication that WWE has entered into discussions about bringing Crowe into the company, McIntyre made it clear that the actor was genuinely interested in the possibility.

Elsewhere during the interview, McIntyre addressed his ongoing absence from WWE television and the unfinished business awaiting him whenever he returns.

“Unfinished business with more people than I can count,” McIntyre said. “I think a lot of them got unfinished business with me because they’re all quite frankly jealous. Imagine how jealous they are that I’m Hollywood Drew now.”

McIntyre continued playing up his new Hollywood connections, even referencing a watch recommended to him by Crowe.

“Yeah, Hollywood Drew here. He’s got places to be and people to see. Got this watch here, recommended by Russell [Crowe]. I mean, realistically, I’ve not been full of myself but you know, WWE and the fans need me. I don’t need y’all, but I’m still going to be there for you because I truly am a good man. The last last real good guy.”

McIntyre has been away from WWE television for more than six months, with no official return date announced.

For now, a potential McIntyre-Crowe alliance remains an idea rather than anything officially planned, but it appears the Oscar-winning actor would be open to stepping into the WWE spotlight.