On a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam opened up about a topic that hits close to home for many aging wrestlers and fans alike: the perception of age in professional wrestling and society as a whole. The conversation, which turned philosophical and personal, centered around the subjective definition of what it means to be “old.” On the topic of Bill Goldberg getting a fresh run for the WWE World Heavyweight title, RVD chimed in:

“It sounds like he, I think he said it well. People, it’s subjective. It really is. Like this should be just a line, okay, if you’re whatever, I don’t know, 50 and under, no, if you’re under 50, then you’re whatever, not old, is almost old. 50 and over, you’re old. And then it’d be like, doesn’t matter if you’re Billy Gunn and you give me the s–t out of someone, it’s like, okay, I’m old, because that’s how I say it.”

Using this idea as a springboard, RVD pointed to the success of AEW’s Billy Gunn as a prime example of why age is more a number than a limit. Despite being over 60, Gunn has seen a resurgence in popularity as part of The Acclaimed, even capturing the AEW World Trios Championship. His performances continue to earn rave reviews from fans and critics alike. not just for nostalgia, but for his incredible physique and in-ring capabilities. To Van Dam, Gunn embodies the argument that being “old” doesn’t mean being done.

RVD went on to reflect on how people perceive his own age and how that perception can often feel dismissive or patronizing. “It’s weird that it’s subjective, because people look at me just like, you’re only as old as you feel. And I just like, is that a question? When it’s a weird subject, I think people act weird around it, the way they dance around it, because if you’re in your 20s, then you probably consider me old,” RVD stated.

For a man who has built a legendary career through high-flying, high-impact wrestling, Van Dam’s perspective is deeply rooted in personal growth. He made it clear that he has no desire to return to his younger years, finding more value in his present self and the wisdom that comes with experience.

“It’s weird to me that they think they’re one up, like I’m sub choice because of my age. I would never want to be 23 instead of, or 24 instead of 54. I mean, I would never trade back. And maybe I’m rare in that, a lot of people probably would, but because of that, it’s just funny if people try to use that insulting, and be like, dude, man, come on.”

Beyond philosophical musings, Van Dam also shared personal news during the podcast. He and his wife, fellow wrestler Katie Forbes, revealed they are expecting their first child. The announcement adds a new layer to RVD’s journey—one that proves life continues to evolve in meaningful and exciting ways, regardless of age. Now 54, RVD is embracing the future with a fresh perspective and a growing family, all while continuing to contribute to the wrestling world through his podcast, occasional in-ring appearances, and entrepreneurial ventures.