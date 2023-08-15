Rob Van Dam has fired back at criticism over his short stint in AEW.

RVD made his AEW in-ring debut on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. It ended after Perry won with a low blow and a roll up.

RVD went on Twitter where addressed criticism of him appearing for the promotion:

“Some fans are saying I did WWE wrong by appearing on AEW. I wonder if they would all eat shit if I revealed that I had permission to do it? Or would they just move on to puke out the next meaningless bullshit that comes out of their mouths? Yeah, I figured. I’ll keep it to my self for now.”