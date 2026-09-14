Rob Van Dam and Bill Alfonso are advertised for FLEX Wrestling’s October 23 event in Elmira, New York.

The Whole Flex’N Show takes place Friday at the LECOM Event Center. The venue identifies the appearance as the first at the building for both Van Dam and Alfonso.

DMAC Promotions is presenting the event, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Eastern and the show beginning at 7 p.m. The venue lists a three-hour event running until 10 p.m.

Fans can also purchase Van Dam photo opportunities, autographs or combination packages through Eventbrite. Those are separate add-ons, and anyone buying one must also have an event ticket.

The venue’s advertised admission prices range from $15 for general-admission standing room to $60 for the front row. General admission is $20, premium seating is $30 and ringside seating is $40, before any applicable ticketing fees.

Children ages 10 and under can attend free with a paid adult general-admission ticket. The event is listed as all ages at the arena, located at 155 North Main Street.

The announcement confirms Van Dam and Alfonso’s appearances but does not name a Van Dam opponent or announce a specific match for him.

Sources: LECOM Event Center’s official listing; official event tickets.