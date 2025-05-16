Rob Van Dam was joined by Taz on the latest episode of his podcast to pay tribute to Sabu, who sadly passed away over the weekend.

During the episode, Van Dam revealed that an official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the coroner’s office. One reason for the delay, he said, is that Sabu was still legally married to his ex-wife, who has since returned to live in her native Japan.

According to Van Dam, she has not signed off on certain documents required for the investigation to proceed and has chosen not to be involved in the situation.

Van Dam also addressed a few inaccuracies being circulated about Sabu following his passing:

* His first name was Terry, not Terrance.

* He was 61 years old, not 60.

* He was born in Michigan, not Staten Island, New York.

Additionally, Van Dam pushed back against criticism aimed at Game Changer Wrestling and Joey Janela regarding Sabu’s recent in-ring appearance, which some have suggested contributed to his passing. Van Dam strongly refuted that claim, stating it had nothing to do with his death.

He shared that following the match, Sabu expressed a desire to compete one more time and even pitched the idea of a no ropes barbed wire match against Van Dam. He emphasized that Sabu was actively training for the potential bout and reiterated that Sabu was not only his closest friend, but fully motivated at the time.