Many people think CM Punk is a hypocrite for being so outspoken during his time in AEW about WWE Superstars accepting “blood money” and going to Saudi Arabia to work, only to do the same when he returned to the company years later.

Rob Van Dam is not one of these people.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, 1 Of A Kind, the WWE Hall of Fame legend defended “The Best in the World” from criticism from fans.

“I don’t consider it hypocrisy unless it is done at the same time because people can grow, the perspective could change,” RVD stated. “If he said something five years ago and now he feels different about it then that’s not what a hypocrite is. We all grow, feel different.”

Van Dam continued, “If he’s signing the contract, he’s on his way, he’s gonna go get big money in Saudi Arabia and at the same time he messages, ‘I f***in’ hate people that go to Saudi Arabia, they suck and then he goes,’ that’s different because it’s the same guy at the same time showing two different faces, talking out of two different orifices at the same time – that’s what a hypocrite is.”