Rob Van Dam is pushing back against criticism of WWE’s in-ring style, arguing that the company’s approach ultimately helps wrestlers become more effective performers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, RVD explained that WWE teaches wrestlers to slow matches down, make fewer moves matter more, and focus heavily on crowd connection rather than nonstop action. He recalled once warning Sammy Guevara that WWE would likely force him to rethink how he wrestled.

“I was telling Sammy though at that show, I was like, ‘Bro, you’re gonna hate the way they’re going to change you up there.’”

RVD explained that WWE’s philosophy centers around making moments feel bigger instead of overwhelming audiences with constant movement.

“They’re going to teach you to slow it down, to do less, but to make it mean more.”

According to RVD, every wrestler entering WWE eventually experiences that adjustment period.

“Everybody goes through it. Everybody does.”

He also argued that doing more moves does not automatically improve a match if the offense lacks impact or intensity.

“There are wrestlers I see where their stuff looks weak… bam, bam, bam, bam, bam… If they would have just done one ‘bam’ and it really smacked, then guess what? You’re making it mean more.”

RVD acknowledged that many wrestlers initially resist WWE’s system because they feel creatively restricted. However, he believes most eventually understand why the company teaches that style.

“The artist inside of you says, ‘They can’t keep up with me, so they’re telling me to slow down.’”

Over time, though, RVD said wrestlers learn that WWE’s style is designed to maximize crowd reactions and help performers succeed on a larger stage.

“What they’re teaching you is a way to connect with the crowd more, and then you’re going to grow and make more money.”

He added that mainstream audiences generally respond more strongly to simplified storytelling and impactful moments than overly fast-paced matches designed primarily for hardcore fans.

“The mainstream is always going to react more to that than the way the artist inside of you wanted to do it.”

RVD’s comments highlight a debate that has existed in wrestling for decades. While some fans prefer faster, move-heavy matches, WWE has traditionally emphasized pacing, selling, and audience engagement over sheer volume of offense. In RVD’s view, learning that balance is what separates talented wrestlers from true mainstream stars.