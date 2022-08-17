WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count program, where the former world champion discussed whether or not he would be interested in returning to WWE and working alongside Riddle, a character who many compare to RVD due to his stoner like nature. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he would return to WWE to work with Riddle:

“I kind of feel that if they wanted me there, that I’d be there. I feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there.”

Says he doesn’t fit the model of what WWE is looking for now:

“I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. They seem like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to. I really don’t even know.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)