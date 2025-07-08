RVD recently opened up about his battle with depression, shedding light on the impact medication has had on his mental health. Just days after Randy Orton shared his struggles with panic attacks, RVD’s revelation highlights the ongoing conversation surrounding mental health within the wrestling community.

Reflecting on his experience, RVD recalled a pivotal moment when he began taking medication to address his depression. “When I started taking the medication… right at the two-week mark, it just, it just felt like all of a sudden I had a suit of armor on,” he explained. This breakthrough allowed him to confront difficult emotions that had previously been overwhelming. Conversations that would have triggered an emotional response no longer had the same effect, as RVD found himself able to talk through his struggles without breaking down.

He went on to describe the relief he felt when he could finally discuss personal topics, like the loss of his father, without feeling consumed by grief. “It’s been months since I could talk about my dad without bawling,” RVD said. The medication didn’t just offer a temporary fix, but gave him a renewed sense of strength and control over his emotions.

This candid reflection comes at a time when many wrestlers are opening up about their mental health struggles. RVD’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing mental well-being and seeking support when needed.

Source: 1 of a Kind Podcast

Transcription: wrestlingnews.com