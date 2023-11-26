RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed not liking to perform in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I always feel like I’m insulting people because their pinnacle of sports is MSG. And I can tell by how excited everyone gets, like, ‘oh my God, we’re at MSG.’ And for me, since I didn’t have the nostalgia factor, for me it was a lot more. It was a lot more, just like two small compact, you know. The way I remember it was that everyone’s bags take up the entire dressing room and you can’t even fit a person and all the bags. You’ve got to go in like one at a time to dress and it was just not my favorite building to go to. And I always feel like when I say that that I’m like, you know, sorry for, you know, New Yorkers and everyone that grew up idolizing the gardens and making that their, their holy, you know, bucket list destination like I don’t argue with you in your values. But for me, it’s not my favorite place. There’s one toilet for 20 wrestlers. How how clean you think that toilet is going to be by f**k up?”

