Rob Van Dam is back in the ring.

And by the sound of it, he’s loving every minute of it.

After being sidelined for close to a year due to injuries suffered during the 2025 edition of MLW Battle Riot, the WWE Hall of Famer made his in-ring return in February.

Van Dam had been recovering from two broken heels but appears to be back at full speed.

And if you ask him, the comeback couldn’t have gone much better.

“This was my first time back, singles match, 20 minutes, whatever,” Van Dam told TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast. “I know what I’m doing, man. My conditioning was on point. I felt great in the ring, actually enjoyed the match. And I actually look forward to wrestling in a little different, more motivated way now. I don’t know if the reasons have changed on why I do it, but they seemed to .. at least on the fringes temporarily.”

A strong return.

And a refreshed mindset.

Looking ahead, Van Dam has a busy schedule lined up for WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, which is especially convenient given that he lives in the area.

He’s set for appearances at WWE World and WrestleCon, along with in-ring action for Juggalo Championship Wrestling and Big Time Wrestling.

With his health back on track, the natural question came up: would Van Dam consider one more run in WWE before calling it a career?

“I am open to consider anything, that’s part of being open-minded,” he responded. “I try not to shut anything out without at least considering it. And when it comes to something like that, they got my number. They can talk to me. As you know, I’ll be appearing at WWE World.”

RVD continued, “We could definitely have that conversation. But as far as a retirement tour, unless I change my perspective — which always happens, you’re always looking at everything from a different place in life if you keep going. But the way I feel now, I don’t like the idea of labeling something ‘retirement’ or I don’t really want to know if I’m having my last match when I am.”