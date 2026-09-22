Rob Van Dam expects to step inside the ring a few more times before the end of 2026, but he isn’t counting on another full-time run with a major promotion.

RVD was sidelined for close to a year after breaking both heels at MLW Battle Riot VII. He returned to action in Australia this past February and later competed for Juggalo Championship Wrestling at Strangle-Mania on April 17.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his current outlook on wrestling and said he isn’t expecting any major opportunities to suddenly come his way.

“Thank goodness that I don’t have anything because I don’t think anything’s coming my way,” RVD said. “You know what I mean? I don’t expect it to.”

Despite that, Van Dam believes fans will probably see him wrestle another handful of times before the year is over.

“I very likely might have three, maybe four matches between now and the end of the year, going at the speed that I’m going now,” he said. “I’m okay with that.”

As far as potentially joining a promotion for another extended run, RVD isn’t ruling it out, but he’s also not expecting it.

“Am I expecting a run to come along, like with one of the companies? No. Is it possible? Yes.”

The 55-year-old went on to explain that he’s comfortable taking things as they come rather than setting another championship run or similar accomplishment as a goal.

“I feel like I don’t expect anything to come my way,” RVD said. “So, if I did have something, if I was like obsessed with, ‘I gotta be a tag team champion again,’ whatever my goal would be, if that’s something I got to do, I think I would be disappointed because I don’t think that’s probably going to happen.”

RVD added that he isn’t completely closing the door on anything that could develop.

“It could, but I don’t expect it to, and I just live in the now.”

Van Dam has made several appearances for AEW in recent years, wrestling six matches for the promotion. His AEW in-ring debut came on the August 9, 2023 episode of Dynamite, where he unsuccessfully challenged Jack Perry for the FTW Championship.

He later faced Swerve Strickland in a hardcore match on the January 31, 2024 edition of Dynamite. RVD’s most recent AEW match took place at the April 20, 2024 Rampage taping, where he defeated Isiah Kassidy, Komander and Lee Johnson in a four-way bout.