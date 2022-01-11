Rob Van Dam (RVD) appeared on Cafe De Rene, Rene Dupree’s podcast, this week to discuss his wrestling career.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he never felt comfortable during his time in WWE:

“For some reason, I was never really comfortable in WWE. People are like, every time someone gets fired now, which I mean is pretty crazy now how often they’ve been doing that, but the world is always shocked, like, ‘Oh my God.’ Even when I was champion, I never felt untouchable. They humbled me so much. They would give you plans, ‘We’re going to do this’ and psyche. After so much of that, it humbled me to where I’m like,‘Oh, I’m not fired. That’s cool.’”

