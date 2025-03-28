Rob Van Dam finds a certain segment of the pro wrestling fans on social media to be “another level of ignorant.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend used those exact words when sharing a lengthy response to criticism he has received for his comments about the Jon Moxley and Cope “Spike” bump from AEW Dynamite.

In response to fans pointing out RVD made his name in the extremely violent Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion, “The Whole F’N Show” stated the following:

Some fans on here are another level of ignorant.



1-concussions are a part of my past, not my present or my future. No matter how much you don’t know.



2- i’ve always said the abyss spot when he murdered me with Janice was stupid. I’ve always said back in Ecw, the garbage matches took the place of Wrestling because they didn’t have Wrestling in them.



3-do you think a writer gave Moxley that spot and he thought it was stupid? I don’t.



I think YOU idiots are stupid, especially fans calling me a hypocrite when I’m as consistent as it comes.



I didn’t have Barbed wire matches. I never bladed in Ecw. Y’all are ridiculous for not being able to tell the difference.