Rob Van Dam and Kelly Kelly are advertised for House of Heat Pro Wrestling’s Battle for the Brave II on Saturday, September 26, in Lafayette, Indiana. The promotion describes the event as an MDA benefit show.

The event takes place at the Northend Community Center, 2000 Elmwood Avenue. House of Heat lists Van Dam and Barbie Blank, known to WWE fans as Kelly Kelly, as special appearances and offers autograph and photo options for both.

The promoter’s listed admission prices are $20 for general admission, $25 for a reserved front-row seat and $45 for a family four-pack.

Individual autograph or photo purchases cost $50 each for Van Dam, with an autograph-and-photo combination listed at $80. Kelly Kelly’s individual autograph and photo options are $30 each, while her combination is $50.

Those individual purchases and combinations require a separate event ticket. Fans purchasing photo options must provide their own camera, according to the promoter’s event page.

The ticket listing identifies Battle for the Brave II as an all-ages show with free parking. Fans can review admission options and available meet-and-greet packages through the promoter’s event and ticket pages.

Sources: House of Heat’s Battle for the Brave II announcement; official event ticket listing.