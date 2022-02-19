WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend Rob Van Dam has chosen AEW superstar Kenny Omega as the best male wrestler of 2021.

RVD had joined a recent Sportskeeda panel which included DDP, Vince Russo, Renee Paquette, Al Snow, Booker T, and Bill Apter, where he all members chose their favorite performer of the year. The former world champion later tweeted out his praise for Omega. He writes, “Dude, I think Kenny Omega is just that ‘One of a Kind’ wrestler & that’s why he is my Male Wrestler of the year for #SKWrestlingAwards.”

Omega saw RVD’s praise and instantly responded on Twitter. He writes, “One of the freakiest athletes to ever do it. JCVD and RVD were the two sole reasons I worked on my flexibility as a teen. Helped in hockey and probably saved my career in wrestling more times than I can count! Thanks, legend!”

See the exchange below.