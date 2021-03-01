Rob Van Dam recently spoke with the 90’s Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked who he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame whenever he gets inducted.

“Kinda has to be Paul [Heyman], doesn’t it? I think it has to be Paul. Sabu doesn’t talk very good [laughs], On the real, Paul is the only producer/agent that’s ever had my best interests at heart and understood me, you know and because of that, ya know it has to be him as predictable as it is.”

