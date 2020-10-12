Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam has some nice things to say about Seth Rollins.

A fan on Twitter asked RVD if he had any thoughts on the former Monday Night Messiah, which he responded with “I think he’s a great wrestler. You gotta be if @VinceMcMahon thinks you are.”

The Whole F’n Show mentioned recently that he was working on a few WWE related projects, but there hasn’t been any official word on whether he’ll be returning to the ring or not. He recently finished up with Impact Wrestling.