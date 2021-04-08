During an interview with The Battle Creek Enquirer, RVD spoke on how much it meant to him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here’s what he had to say:

I was delighted when I heard. It was a surprise call. To me, it means a lot. I am going down in history with the legends that inspired me when I was growing up in Battle Creek, dreaming of being a professional wrestler. Now generations to come will look at me in a similar way. That’s quite an honor.

Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame. To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.

I didn’t know if it would ever happen. When people referred to me as a future Hall of Famer, that was a big enough compliment for me, just to know that they saw me with that respect. So now that I actually have that Hall of Fame ring and plaque, and it’s official, it’s a proud moment.