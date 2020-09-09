During an appearance on WINCLY, RVD recalled Vince McMahon’s reaction to his drug arrest in 2006 while he was world champion. Here’s what he had to say:

If anybody semi-doesn’t know what we’re talking about, I had the WWE and the ECW Championship, got pulled over for speeding in Ohio, and the car smelled like weed and they found 18 grams of marijuana plus whatever we had in our vitamins. So Sabu, right away, was like, ‘we got to call him and tell him.’ I’m like, ‘what? Are you crazy? What do we tell him?’ I didn’t think they were going to find out, but by the time we got to the arena, everybody already knew. It was on every form of media, and Vince, when we saw him the first time, he walked right by us in the hallway. He was not ready to talk to us. I was like, ‘eh, that didn’t feel good,’ and he was mad.

A couple a couple hours later, after he had a chance to talk to his advisors and come up with a plan of how they were going to handle that because that wasn’t the plans for me to drop the championship that night and the next night. He was cool then. The next time I saw him, he said, ‘look, you’re going to be suspended for 30 days. You’re going to drop the championships. Just take this 30 days and get some rest.’ Couldn’t have been cooler.