During his interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, RVD spoke on the potential for him to join either AEW or WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I do watch them from time to time, mainly to help Katie out. I would consider anything as far as a contract goes, as long as everything made sense. It’s easy for people to think of RVD as just a wrestler, but that’s just something that I do. For the last several years, my total time in the ring is probably just a couple of hours – maybe 5,10,12 matches.

Since I’ve joined Impact, I’ve been wrestling a little more. I don’t really look at it as, ‘Oh man, I want to go here.’ To be honest I look at it as, ‘Man, I’m glad I get the night off’. I watch these guys all work their a–es off and I just think that I’d be so winded if I was out there. But I would consider their offers and I’m actually going to be working with WWE on a couple of projects that haven’t been mentioned yet.