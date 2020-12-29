During his interview with Thibaud Choplin, RVD stated that he is not currently in talks with anyone from AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m not in talk[s] with Chris Jericho or anyone in AEW. I’m all about the money. You know, people don’t understand. Some fans are ignorants. They don’t understand it’s a business. Some people think that when I had the WWE belt and the ECW belt, I was in my prime, and they probably think that I wish I was still there. But now I make 20 to 30 times in one match what WWE was paying me in the lowest. I could make that much more money in 1 match than in 20 matches. Why would you want work 30 matches to make the same money that you can work one match and make money? That’s something fans can’t understand cause they think we just love to be in the ring 24/7.

Credit: Thibaud Choplin. H/T 411Mania.