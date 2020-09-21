During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkie, RVD spoke highly of John Cena and the way he was able to adapt his style to fit what the crowd wanted to see during their match at ECW One Night Stand. Here’s what he had to say:

I was confident from the start because those were my people. It felt great to have all that energy on my side, but Cena knew they were going to boo him out of the building. He knew that ahead of the time. It was really cool to see how he reacted to and adapted to that kind of environment. It really impressed me, and everyone should be impressed by what a professional he is.

Credit: Pro Wrestling Junkie. H/T WrestlingInc.