Is Chris Jericho the next pro wrestling legend getting the ‘retirement tour’ treatment from WWE?

Rob Van Dam doesn’t think so.

During an interview this week with Kyle Curran of Games Hub, the WWE Hall of Fame legend was asked about the rumors of Chris Jericho returning to WWE to wrap up his career in the big league.

According to RVD, however, he doesn’t see this happening.

“I feel like what they did with [John] Cena retiring was really special,” Van Dam stated. “I don’t remember anybody’s retirement being built up and pushed to mean that much. But then again, it seems all I’m reading is that Brock Lesnar is going to be the next guy to get a retirement tour. Then as soon as I read that, it feels like it waters down the importance of that being what it was.”

“The Whole F’N Show” would go on to state that he doesn’t see a WWE retirement tour for Chris Jericho happening, not because he doesn’t deserve it, but because the Cena situation was a special one-time thing.

“So I don’t know though,” he admitted. “Maybe retirement tours will be a popular thing. Maybe we’ll all do it. But I can’t imagine he’ll get one. And not to take anything away from Jericho’s career, he has done more for the business than anyone and has all of the accomplishments to go with it, but Cena was like an era, he was the number one guy the whole time I was in WWE.”

As the conversation continued, Van Dam elaborated further, explaining how Cena was such a rare case due to the fact that he had unparalelled longevity at the top in WWE.

“They had [Cena] come in during 2001 and I think he had just come up from Ohio Valley, if I’m not mistaken,” he said. “Somewhere around that time, and then he’s just always been like the guy to beat. He’s been the top guy. He has been the guy that’s wrestled all the other top guys, keeping things marching forward. So automatically when other wrestlers are talked about doing retirement tours, I have to start comparing the importance, the weight of this guy retiring versus the Cena retirement tour.”

