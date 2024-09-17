Rob Van Dam made a cameo appearance and filmed some digital content for WWE while attending the SmackDown on USA Network premiere last Friday night.

Following his appearance, which was combined with other cameos by legends such as Vickie Guerrero, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long and others, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the back-story behind the appearance on his “1 of a Kind” podcast.

“You know, it was an invite that happened, not with a lot of notice at all,” Van Dam said of WWE’s invite for him to appear at the September 13 show at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. “It was awesome to be there. You know, 25-year anniversary I believe for SmackDown … that is the impression that I was under [it being Smackdown’s USA Network return] because I knew they were moving, and I thought that was the first one.”

Van Dam continued, “So cool. Yeah, they had shown some legends in the crowd. It would have been cool to do … it’s cool to be part of that, though. Katie came because one, she loves WWE and two, she loves RVD. So it’s cool to have her by my side as well. Otherwise, I would’ve had my arm around like Teddy Long or something, right?”

According to “The Whole F’N Show,” he was only given one-day notice to fly out to Seattle to make the cameo appearance on the 9/13 show.

“It was a one-day notice to fly out,” he said. “Wednesday, [they said] ‘Sorry about the short notice. You will have to leave tomorrow, but you know, are you available on Friday?’ And I was.”

