Deadline is reporting that last week’s premiere episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix drew nearly 6,000,000 viewers.

The report states, “Notably, the Netflix debut of WWE’s Monday Night Raw drew 5.9M views, which was good enough for fourth place. Last week, the streamer said that the event saw 2.6M households tune in same-day, per data from VideoAmp, but it’s not possible to compare that to Netflix’s internal data. It’s also difficult to compare this to Raw‘s performance on USA Network, since any viewership data on that front came from Nielsen. The best way to get a pulse on any sort of success at this point will be to watch how Raw continues to perform on Netflix week-over-week.”

The January 11th replay of WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil that aired on The CW Network brought in 297,000 viewers, with a 0.04 in the 18-49 demo.

The live airing on Tuesday night brought in 957,000 viewers.

This means the show was watched by 1,254,000 viewers over the course of the two airings.

During the premiere episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, rapper Travis Scott was seen smoking a blunt during Jey Uso’s entrance.

On a recent edition of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, RVD commented on the incident. He said,

“[Laughs] No, but I certainly heard about it a lot. Somebody said RVD crawled so Travis Scott could run. I think that’s cool. A lot of people think that’s f**ked up, that I got suspended and had to drop both world championship titles just for having possession in my car and being charged with that, having a pending charge. Boom, resulted in that severe punishment. A lot of people think that doesn’t seem very fair, and then here’s Travis smoking on-camera, so you’ve gotta’ realize that’s good. That’s good, we’re moving in the right direction, and that’s how laws change. To me, marijuana prohibition sounds ridiculous, so now we’re moving to where we have more freedom, more rights, and that was a great way to reflect it. That’s awesome that in 2025 that Travis Scott was smoking a blunt on Monday Night Raw. I think that’s super cool.”