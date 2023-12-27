RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about two injuries that heavily impacted his pro wrestling career. Here are the highlights:

Breaking his ankle in ECW:

“There was the time when I broke my ankle and I had to give up the Television Championship. I really thought that I was indestructible before that, so that did a lot to my ego and humbled me.”

His ACL tear in WWE from 2001 to 2005:

“Then when I tore my ACL in WWE, that sucked. It then hurt for four years and it just [kept] getting progressively worse and worse. It killed me every single night. People don’t know that, when they’re watching my matches from 2001 to 2005, pretty much every night my knee was killing me, and I didn’t want anybody to know.”

