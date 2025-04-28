Dominic DeAngelo sent along the following highlights of Rob Van Dam talking about some current wrestling-related topics on the latest installment of his 1 Of A Kind podcast.

RVD on his WrestleMania 41 week at WrestleCon:

“I was kind of like straight to the table and straight back because I was in a wheelchair and I didn’t really want to make a big spectacle of it.

“I didn’t want everybody necessarily to even see me in it, and I want them to remember me in it. And so for that reason, I was kind of like in and out.”

RVD details the injury that happened at MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5:

“A lot of people don’t know that I got hurt because it was the very last move in the night. But I went up to the top rope and Matt Riddle pushed me off and then I landed on my feet. Normally I kind of like, hug the guardrail and my weight goes into it. This one I must have misjudged it a little bit, and I just landed on my feet.

“Both heels blew. I thought that my ankles were sprained. I crawled out of there. I haven’t been able to walk since. And so I got the x-rays, both heels broke. It’s not something that I’m not used to, I kind of routinely kind of go through this thing, but, man, it definitely made me cancel a lot of plans that I had for the next few months and Wrestlecon and WrestleMania week, I made it through all the obligations.”

Van Dam noted that he and his wife Katie Forbes didn’t get to do all the fun things they enjoy doing, whether that was attending the WWE Hall of Fame, SmackDown or Raw.

“We didn’t go to any fun parties, but I was committed and obligated to do several things over the week, long weekend and I hit them all, including WWE. And I was concerned. I didn’t want it to be a big deal, you know? ‘Oh, my God, what happened?’ You know, and it [becomes] big news all over the sheets like it’s going to be now that I exposed it, you know.

“And man, all the fans were so cool. Like 95% of them, I think, didn’t even notice that I did. I’m in a wheelchair. And the ones that did, they were just so cool. They’re just like, ‘Hey, man, heal up. All right, man, I can’t wait till you get better.’ Boom.”

RVD on John Cena becoming the unprecedented 17-time World Champion:

“I think that’s awesome. I haven’t seen the WrestleMania match. Yeah. But I think that Cena is probably the number one guy to watch right now for me, probably my favorite guy to watch, see what he’s doing.

I saw the press conference where he’s, they ask a question, ‘That’s a clickbait, clickbait question. What next? You know what? That’s a clickbait question.’

‘It’s obviously it’s you guys are just interested in headlines and you know, so here’s the headline for you: watch me ruin wrestling tomorrow,’ or whatever. It’s just like I think like right now. Like he’s the guy to watch, for me, for me, so that’s what I think about that is like I want to tune in and see what he’s doing.”