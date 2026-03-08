Rob Van Dam may not be done stepping into the ring just yet.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been sidelined since suffering a serious injury at MLW Battle Riot VII in early 2025, where he fractured both of his heels. Despite the setback, Van Dam recently revealed that his recovery has been going well and he is optimistic about wrestling again.

Speaking during a livestream on his YouTube channel, the veteran said he is feeling better than expected and has returned to intense training.

“Maybe I’ll wrestle a little more than I thought I would this year,” Van Dam said. “I feel awesome. Yeah, training really hard and training good, sleeping good, getting in the peptides.”

Van Dam admitted he still deals with occasional stiffness in his back, but compared to how he felt immediately after the injury, the progress has been dramatic.

“It’s been a bit of a comeback,” he explained.

Shortly after fracturing both heels, Van Dam said the situation was so severe that he had difficulty moving around and initially had to crawl before eventually using a wheelchair.

Now, however, he says the injuries are no longer preventing him from training at full speed.

“I imagine my feet will probably be a little bit sore, but they’re not holding me back now from running, training, spinning, kicking, being RVD.”

During the stream, Van Dam also laughed off the idea of potentially facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania in Las Vegas this year, but he did not completely shut down the possibility of big moments still being ahead of him.

“You better know the possibilities are endless in this world,” Van Dam said. “Everybody watching, listening: you can and will manifest the life that you get.”

Before suffering the injury in MLW, Van Dam had already reduced his wrestling schedule significantly. The Battle Riot match marked his first bout since April 2024, when he last appeared in All Elite Wrestling.

Outside the ring, Van Dam has also experienced major changes in his personal life. During his recovery period, the veteran welcomed twins, Karma and Saba, becoming a father while rehabbing from the injury.

While it remains unclear when Van Dam might compete again, his latest comments suggest the door is still open for more appearances in the ring.

Do you think Rob Van Dam should have one final match before retiring for good, and if so, who would you want to see him face?