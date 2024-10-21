How much can you do outside of WWE when you’re under a legends deal with the company?

WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam spoke about this, and how he has been getting congratulated in recent weeks for his WWE Legends deal, despite the fact he actually signed it years ago.

Featured below are some of the highlights from his 1 of a Kind podcast where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On signing his WWE Legends deal back in 2021: Yeah, I saw today that it’s news, people are congratulating me and stuff. Okay, I just liked a comment anyway. It’s what I do. They think I’m confirming something whenever I like it, but I try to like all the comments. But yeah, a lot of congratulations, and then I did mention on that one, yeah, it is true, in 2021 I did a legends deal.”

On how flexible a WWE Legends deal is: “I think it’s a flexible template that they have, and depending on everybody’s individual circumstances, you might say, ‘Hey, I already signed with these two video games already,’ so I think they have them excluded from it or something like that. Or if you say, ‘I want to do it, but I don’t want to give you guys exclusivity to action figures because I got five other companies that are doing it,’ then they might say, ‘Well, then we don’t want to sign you up.’ But also, they gotta pay you, even if you’re not under the contract. If they’re selling your likeness, they owe it to you anyway, but they’re not obligated tomorrow make anything new with you if you don’t have a Legends Deal.”

Check out the complete episode below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.