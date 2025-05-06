Move over ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam will gladly wear the giant PRIME bottle!

During the latest installment of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam spoke about Steve Austin turning down $1 million to be the PRIME bottle mascot at WrestleMania, his issue with celebrities getting physical in wrestling and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On celebrities getting physical in the wrestling ring: “I get the fans love it, you know? ‘Oh my God, Jelly Roll did this or that,’ but I’m like – the way I got taught, if I was going to kick Jelly Roll I would kick the same way I would kick Bubba Dudley, you know what I mean? Not any less so he thinks, ‘Oh, that’s it? I should be a wrestler! This is easy!’ Not that at all, because that’s not the truth.”

On if it would it make it more understandable if that celebrity was an athlete: “Oh, for sure that makes it better, yeah. For sure.”

On Pat McAfee: “Well, he’s totally into it, you know, like I was watching a clip of him commentating, and I’m realizing, like, like he wasn’t around when I was there so he seems really new to me, but he’s probably been there for so long since I’ve been gone because he seems used to it, so it seems like he’s like he’s plugged in one of the family, you know, comfortable with making his own decisions on what he’s talking about and calling and shit. So, you know, I don’t know anything negative about him. He seems to have a lot of passion for the industry otherwise I don’t know why he’d do what he does.”

On if he would take $1 million to dress up as a PRIME bottle for Logan Paul: “Uh, yeah, call me. I’m into it. I just need space to pull my arms out – be a cool looking bottle.”

On why he thinks he didn’t win the World Title back in 2002: “I think back then I didn’t have the right relationship with the office and I think that’s an important factor, too. Like, you can’t be the champion and be an outsider, not behind the curtain. You know, it might have worked with CM Punk when he was doing his ‘pipe bomb’ promos and shit. I mean, he looked like he was an anti-WWE, like an outsider guy the way he was running his mouth and stuff, but obviously, if you were the one with the pen, you know, pushing the pen, making the decisions in the office, you wouldn’t allow that, not someone that’s f***ing calling you on all your s*** and trying to destroy you and your product and your image. You wouldn’t allow those guys in that spot, it’s got to be someone that you invest in that you know you can trust. I really wasn’t that guy. Even though the fans loved me. You know, I can’t say whether it would have worked or not from a lot of perspectives, but from the perspective of the office, I think having control of me and having a solid enough relationship with me to trust me, I don’t think I had that.”