RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Sting’s retirement at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event next year.

RVD recalled how Sting thought he was retired at one point while working for TNA Wrestling but ended up sticking around in TNA.

“That’s what I remember from the speech that Sting gave when he got inducted into the Hall of Fame. That they kept saying ‘Well, just another six months or another twelve months. We’ll pay you this much.’ He’d say ‘Well, I guess I’ll keep going.’ That was back in 2009, or 2010 I guess. So that’s why I didn’t know if he already retired or not, but I know it’s been on his mind for a while.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)