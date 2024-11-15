Rob Van Dam was originally supposed to do something else at the special WWE NXT on The CW episode from 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, earlier this month.

During a special live episode of the 1 Of A Kind with Rob Van Dam podcast on November 14, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam reflected on his appearance on the special ECW nostalgia edition of NXT on CW from November 6.

While looking back at his experience in his old stomping grounds of WWE for a trip down memory lane for his even older stomping grounds of ECW, “The Whole F’N Show” revealed that there were originally different plans for him on the show.

“More time is needed to get more information, but basically, I think that you would not be wrong if you thought that maybe there was some plans that got changed,” RVD said of the change-in-plans for his WWE NXT appearance on 11/6 in Philadelphia, PA. “And if so, that it was done for the betterment of me and for my well-being. Let me just leave it there for now.”

Van Dam continued, “I will definitely talk more about this when I have more to talk about. Little early right now though. I wanted to wrestle too. I was really bummed. I will be back, too. I will be back, so there’s that.”

