WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam issued a series of tweets regarding unionizing pro-wrestling, a topic that has been widely discussed for years and was brought up more recently during Zelina Vega’s exit from the company, although she is now reportedly coming back.

The ECW legend explains why unions wouldn’t necessarily work for the industry, as the independent circuit, which is non-union, would be off-limits to those who work under the guidelines and rules of an organized union. Hear his full thoughts in the highlights below.

How unionized wrestlers would be unable to work indie shows:

“I wonder if these geniuses realize that union members aren’t allowed to work non-union. So if WWE is SAG, and ASW at the Raleigh fair is non union, wrestlers still couldn’t work for them. And vis versa. You know this, smarks? Where are the lines drawn? ALL Indy companies=union?”

How he has paid his dues for years to the film union, SAG-AFTRA:

“I’ve paid my SAG and AFTRA dues for 30 years. That’s a yes. Do you think they give us insurance before we earn it? They do not. It comes as you reach a high level of income. Before you say it, Top level wrestlers can be covered any way they want.”

Says that at times he did have to pay for his own hotels but that WWE covers a lot of the costs, even medical.

“All flights and some of my hotels were paid 4. Guys with the leverage and balls to negotiate have tour buses.I was paid for an entire year off,post knee surgery-every aspect from pre-op to the therapy to the meds were taken care of by WWE. Kroger do that 4 u? Doesn’t matter.”

Check out those tweets, including a few additional thoughts, below.

I wonder if these geniuses realize that union members aren’t allowed to work non-union. So if WWE is SAG, and ASW at the Raleigh fair is non union, wrestlers still couldn’t work for them. And vis versa. You know this, smarks? Where are the lines drawn? ALL Indy companies=union? https://t.co/A5AnbVCclD — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 21, 2021

I’ve paid my SAG and AFTRA dues for 30 years. That’s a yes. Do you think they give us insurance before we earn it? They do not. It comes as you reach a high level of income. Before you say it, Top level wrestlers can be covered any way they want.

K. Done with you, wall https://t.co/MwioShdUS4 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 21, 2021

Never afraid to have an unpopular opinion, I’d rather go down for what I believe, then stand for something I don’t.

Whether that gains or loses fans has to come second. PS- The resentment for successful people shines through your words like the sun, and says a lot. 😕 https://t.co/7ytjJl99Jv — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 21, 2021

All flights and some of my hotels were paid 4. Guys with the leverage and balls to negotiate have tour buses.I was paid for an entire year off,post knee surgery-every aspect from pre-op to the therapy to the meds were taken care of by WWE. Kroger do that 4 u? Doesn’t matter. https://t.co/J913akG8kM — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 21, 2021