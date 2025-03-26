What does Rob Van Dam think of Heel John Cena?

Let’s find out!

On the latest installment of his official podcast, 1 Of A Kind, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and ECW icon spoke about whether or not Heel John Cena should change his look, as well as his thoughts on the polarizing Jon Moxley and Cope “Spike” spot in their recent AEW World Championship showdown.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where “The Whole F’N Show” touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the Jon Moxley “spike to the back” spot: “It’s not my thing, not my kind of thing. That’s not wrestling to me, but obviously that is sacrificing a lot for the business, I mean that could be said about it. But the more AEW has been doing stuff like that, the more personally I feel like I would rather be associated with WWE than AEW you know?

“Like a couple years ago it was like, ‘Man they’re growing, they’re trying things to get up there,’ and then there’s a feel that like the inmates are running the prison, which there always has been, for better or worse. I mean that was used as a good point at first, like ‘Hey, the boys are running it, cool,’ but for me this serves as an example of why that might not be a good idea but it is a style of wrestling

“I personally look at it as being lower than the standard, substandard because it’s going to draw only a certain niche crowd that’s into that kind of stuff.

“I didn’t like it. It’s really crazy dangerous. I don’t want to knock their freedom of expression. I think that’s probably cool to them or else they would turn it down when it was at the idea phase if it didn’t sound cool, right? So congratulations to pulling off a crazy stunt, death defying stunt for better or worse, you know?”

On if ‘heel’ John Cena change his look: “I think it would be good, but if he doesn’t want to change his look then that’s cool. I never have changed my look throughout my whole career, but I can also see where if all of a sudden he had like jet black hair or something. That would really drive the point home in a more obvious way and also make it seem like he’s gone through some changes in his mind because I assume when people do that that they’re going through some changes in their head when they’re like, ‘I’m gonna make my hair purple, or whatever … I could see Goth John Cena.