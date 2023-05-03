Rob Van Dam knows a good frog splash when he sees one.

The WWE Hall of Famer had a historic wrestling career, with most of his matches being won with his signature “Five-Star Frog Splash” dive from the top rope. The move helped him capture a number of industry titles including the WWE Championship, the ECW World Championship, and the WWE Intercontinental Championship to name a few.

When RVD was asked about Montez Ford’s frog splash on the Café De René YouTube live stream, he had high praise for the Street Profit.

Awesome (RVD said about Montez Ford’s frog splash). Yeah man, he gets up there. He gets way up there. I’ve always been impressed with him. In fact, I’ve seen him go up there on Twitter or whatever. Sometimes I’ll see some where I’m just like, ‘Holy sh*t. Look at the height this dude got’ and then when a fan will comment, you know, ‘RVD’s is better.’ Sometimes I’m like, ‘What?’ But like I said, everything is subjective and he’s probably not as high as RVD (Van Dam held up a blunt).

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)