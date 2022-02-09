WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Sportskeeda wrestling about a wide range of topics, which included the former world champion revealing that he told WWE he was available for this year’s Royal Rumble matchup, and whether he would wrestle another matchup for the company. Highlights are below.

How he told WWE he was available for the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble in case they needed him:

“I let them know that I was available if they wanted me, needed me for the Royal Rumble and I was on standby with a brand new outfit feeling great in great condition and they didn’t call me in. Could happen any time but I don’t have any plans for it. I would consider any situation from any company, I would consider it. If it’s right, it’s right.”

Says his in-ring career is not yet over:

“I’m not done with my career because right now, I have maybe four or five matches booked. These aren’t matches that will be televised by WWE or anyone else that I know of. Probably won’t be seen by all the fans worldwide.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)