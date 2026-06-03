Ryan Nemeth appears to have taken a fresh shot at CM Punk on social media, reigniting lingering tension between the two former AEW roster members.

Nemeth, who is now working with TNA Wrestling while Punk has since returned to WWE, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) that seemed to mock “straight edge” individuals and their stance on substance use. While Punk was not mentioned by name, the timing of the post came shortly after online discussion surrounding recent gym footage of Punk and noticeable changes in his physique (see video here).

“I love that straight edge guys are like NOTHING! IS! EVER! GOING! IN! MY! BODY! EVER,” Nemeth’s X post began (see below). “Except PEDs which I will be putting in my body actually very often now because I do steroids.”

He concluded with a final dig at “The Second-City Saint.”

“But of course that does not break my sacred vow,” he continued. “I am more disciplined than you :)”

Although Nemeth did not directly accuse Punk of anything in the message, the implication was widely interpreted by fans online given their well-documented issues dating back to their AEW run.

During his time with AEW, Nemeth has claimed he was threatened by Punk and was effectively kept off AEW Collision programming. Those allegations later escalated into legal action, with Nemeth filing a lawsuit against Punk and AEW. The case was later moved to private arbitration after AEW filed a countersuit of its own.

The dispute between the two stems in part from a 2023 social media post in which Nemeth referred to Punk as “literally the softest man alive,” a comment Nemeth has maintained was made in character.

I love that straight edge guys are like NOTHING! IS! EVER! GOING! IN! MY! BODY! EVER! except PEDs which I will be putting in my body actually very often now because I do steroids, but of course that does not break my sacred vow. I am more disciplined than you 🙂 — Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) June 3, 2026