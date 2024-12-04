The fallout from CM Punk’s controversial time in AEW continues to reverberate, with a new issue arising involving Ryan Nemeth. In September 2023, Nemeth filed a formal complaint to AEW executives, alleging abuse, harassment, and threats from CM Punk, which he claims went unaddressed by the company. The document outlines a timeline of events where Nemeth details his interactions with Punk and AEW’s internal response—or lack thereof.

According to Nemeth, he first reached out to AEW’s legal department in April 2023, fearing that Punk would target him. He also alleges that Punk threatened him during a locker room encounter in June 2023. Despite receiving empathy from some AEW talent, including Tony Schiavone and the Young Bucks, and assurances that his career wouldn’t be impacted, Nemeth felt ostracized, especially after not being booked for two months. He also believed that his contract would be allowed to expire without renewal, which he feared was punishment for speaking out.

The situation escalated in August when Nemeth was removed from an AEW show at Punk’s request. He was also allegedly ordered to cut a promo antagonizing Punk, who was AEW’s World Champion at the time. Despite reaching out to AEW Legal and HR for support, Nemeth claims that no action was taken, and that legal rep Megha Parekh’s departure left him dealing with new contacts who didn’t adequately address his concerns. After Punk’s well-documented altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All Out, Nemeth’s concerns were further exacerbated, leading to a conversation with AEW’s outside counsel. This did not result in any resolution for Nemeth, who continued to feel sidelined.

By November 2023, Nemeth had worked his final match for AEW. His contract was set to expire in March 2024, and he alleges that AEW felt he was responsible for Punk’s departure. Additionally, AEW reportedly offered a settlement of approximately three years’ worth of Nemeth’s salary, contingent on him signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Nemeth ultimately rejected the offer, with his legal team asserting that it was no longer on the table.

Nemeth claims that Chris Peck, AEW’s current legal rep, threatened him with a lawsuit after he submitted his timeline of events. He also mentioned that AEW’s response to his situation was inadequate and that other talent had raised similar concerns to Peck, but their voices went unheard. Despite the turmoil, Nemeth expressed appreciation for his colleagues in AEW, noting that they deserve a safer work environment.

AEW has yet to comment publicly on the matter. We will keep you posted as more information continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)