“The Hollywood Hunk” is going through it these days.

In February, Ryan Nemeth filed a lawsuit against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk, citing claims of assault, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage. While details of the lawsuit have surfaced online, AEW and Khan recently took legal action to push the case into arbitration. Additionally, they filed a petition requesting that the contracts involved remain sealed and that the lawsuit be handled privately.

In response to the ongoing legal battle, Nemeth updated his Twitter/X bio with a pointed remark:

“Raise your hand if you a literal billionaire sent someone to sue you 4 minutes before you walked onstage for your off-Broadway debut play this weekend. [Raising hand emoji].”

As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the situation will progress in or out of court. We will keep you posted.