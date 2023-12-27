Ryan Nemeth talks The Iron Claw.

The AEW star portrayed Gino Hernandez in the movie and sat-down with Daron Jenkins from Drop The Mic to promote it now being out in theaters. One topic that came up was actor Aaron Dean Eisenberg, who plays the legendary Ric Flair in the film and has been heavily criticized for his performance. Nemeth states that no one was going to be happy since it’s nearly impossible to replicate the actual Ric Flair.

I told this to Sean [Sean Durkin], the director, this, in my opinion, from anything I’ve seen, is the greatest depiction of pro wrestling ever on film. People can have opinions whether they like the movie or not, but wrestling has never been this perfectly depicted in a movie, and I stand by that. Maybe someday that’ll change and something will come along and do it better, but so far, this is the one. People like Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes, more Ric Flair because he’s still around and is still everywhere in pop culture. They have iconic personalities and they kind of transcend wrestling. I imagine a lot of people don’t know Ric Flair is a wrestler, they just know him from popping up everywhere and pop culture. A few people I’ve talked to have said the actor portraying Ric Flair in the movie, ‘Well, you know, it’s not exactly Ric Flair.’ I think, yeah, it’s a movie. He’s around; you see him on Instagram and posting. I think the actor did a brilliant job portraying and capturing the character at the moment he was NWA Champion. Every one of these actors have taken a person, who for the most part isn’t around anymore, and captured and embodied them and they all did brilliant work. Someone gave me a hard time, ‘that’s not really like Ric Flair.’ I just thought, you’re not going to be happy unless it’s literally Ric Flair. It’s your mind doing that to you. He did a great job.

A clip of Aaron Dean Eisenberg’s performance has surfaced online. Check it out below.

