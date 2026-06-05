Is CM Punk on steroids?

Ryan Nemeth seems to think so.

Ryback, however, isn’t as sure.

The Big Guy surfaced via social media on June 4 to share a video and a statement regarding recent steroid accusations made against CM Punk.

The former WWE Superstar stated the following:

There’s been a lot of talk lately about CM Punk’s improved physique and the usual speculation that comes with it. Is he on steroids? TRT? HRT? The reality is nobody knows except him and the medical professionals involved, if any.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: happiness is a choice, and being angry and complaining is a choice. We all have free will.

When I look at Punk’s physique, I don’t see something that screams steroid abuse. I see a stronger, healthier version of his previous self. There are a lot of things that can create that result. Training heavier in lower rep ranges can add thickness and density to muscles. Better nutrition, better recovery, better sleep, lower stress, eliminating seed oils, and simply being more consistent can all lead to significant improvements.

Could TRT or HRT be involved? Sure, it’s possible. But if someone has medically low testosterone or hormone levels, restoring them to healthy levels is about health and quality of life. It shouldn’t be something people are shamed for. There’s a big difference between optimizing health and abusing performance-enhancing drugs.

Having been under the WWE Wellness Program myself, I understand the rules and requirements. Personally, I don’t believe CM Punk is abusing steroids. I believe he’s likely made positive changes, and whatever he’s doing appears to be working.

What I find interesting is how much body shaming exists in pro wrestling. People complain about Mason Rook because of how he looks. People complain about CM Punk because he improved his physique. It seems no matter what someone does, there’s always a group looking to criticize.

Personally, I’m happy to see him looking healthy and strong. And maybe now he understands why the term “steroid guy” was never the right label for someone like me. I’ve been against steroid abuse since I was very young, but I’ve always been for optimal health and becoming the best version of ourselves.

And that’s the last bite. Feed Me More!