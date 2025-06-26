Former WWE Superstar Ryback has responded to what he felt was a reference to him on Cody Rhodes’ podcast this week. The comments come at the 12:40 mark of the video below. Ryback wrote,

“I was made aware & saw the clip of @FightOwensFight & @CodyRhodes, two guys I always liked & got along with. It’s clear they were referencing me, even with the name censored.

For context: I was booked solid for 3 years straight after WWE. My rate was set by my then-manager Pat Buck (a promoter himself), and every promoter I worked with made money and got my full effort-meet & greets, matches, fan time, all of it.

What’s often left out: I walked away from a multi-million dollar WWE contract. I wasn’t fired. I needed a 5-disc fusion and full right shoulder replacement at 34. I was told not to wrestle again. I had nerve damage that risked paralysis if I continued.

I had to stop taking bookings entirely. Why? Because my doctors told me for the stem cells to work properly, I needed to stop wrestling. I also made the choice to stay home and care for my dog Sophie, who developed severe disc disease, had multiple ruptures and surgeries, and was paralyzed twice. I refused to put her down just to keep traveling and making more money-I already had what I needed.

Sophie turns 10 this November. And every second with her was worth it.

I poured everything into rebuilding my health and my brand with Feed Me More Nutrition. I’ve had 20 stem cell procedures and was blessed to regrow all 5 discs in my back. I’m now finally close to being able to return.

So yes, I do feel the comment was a low blow-especially coming from two guys I respected and spoke well of. But I’m not bitter. I’ve made peace with @WWE and let go of the past.

This isn’t a storyline. It’s real life. Survival. Growth. Perspective.

I wish Kevin a strong recovery, and I send both him and Cody nothing but love, health & continued success.”

https://x.com/Ryback/status/1938023132599919039?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1938023132599919039%7Ctwgr%5E1d855a7e68338d9a942c8910e1e3ba9386b2152b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ewrestlingnews.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost.php%3Fpost%3D409460action%3Deditclassic-editor

Blake Monroe, known to AEW fans as Mariah May, made a surprise debut on the June 3rd episode of WWE NXT, officially stepping into the WWE spotlight for the first time.

Ahead of her appearance, Monroe shared a heartfelt message with her fans via her vlog, reflecting on the emotional journey that led her to this career milestone. She said,

“If you’ve been following my channel, you know that WWE has always been a huge goal of mine. Since I was a little kid, all I wanted was to be a WWE Superstar. That’s why I started training — to make it here. Now, at 26, being able to say I am a WWE Superstar… it’s the greatest achievement of my life. Coming to America was incredible, but I never really thought WWE would be in the cards for me. Maybe I didn’t feel good enough, or maybe I thought there were other paths for me in wrestling — because it’s such a vast world with so many amazing opportunities.”

She added, “I started training again — first at Flatbacks, then in Atlanta — and I fell back in love with wrestling. I felt like I belonged again. I spoke to my manager and those close to me, and they told me, ‘We believe in you.’ That meant the world. It still doesn’t feel real,” she admitted. “But being part of WWE is something I’ll always cherish.”

Throughout the video, Monroe expressed deep gratitude to her fans, friends, and family, thanking them for believing in her dream every step of the way.